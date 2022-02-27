Colony Group LLC Buys 182 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.94 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.93%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

