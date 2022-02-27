Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,431 ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $55.73 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12.

