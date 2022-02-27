Colony Group LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned 0.58% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

