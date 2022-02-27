Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $47.07 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

