Comerica Bank Has $12.48 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

