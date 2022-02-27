Comerica Bank Has $13.46 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of IDEX worth $13,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.09.

NYSE IEX opened at $192.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $181.66 and a 52 week high of $240.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

