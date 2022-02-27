Comerica Bank Purchases 17,222 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,725,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 128.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 56,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $316.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $282.20 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.98 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.27.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

