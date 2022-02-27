Comerica Bank Purchases 328,280 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.73% of WideOpenWest worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

