Comerica Bank Purchases 328,280 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.73% of WideOpenWest worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WideOpenWest by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 58,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WideOpenWest by 299.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 140.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 287.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 60,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $17.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,000 shares of company stock worth $1,527,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

