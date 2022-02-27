Comerica Bank Raises Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

GVI stock opened at $110.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.01.

