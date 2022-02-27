Comerica Bank Sells 12,121 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 246,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,121 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $12,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its position in Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 160,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,680,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,599,000 after acquiring an additional 485,745 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

ALLY opened at $50.47 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

