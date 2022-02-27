Comparing Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) and Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Auburn National Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $49.83 million 2.39 $13.10 million $1.50 9.20 Auburn National Bancorporation $33.57 million 3.39 $8.04 million $2.27 14.19

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Auburn National Bancorporation. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auburn National Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Community West Bancshares and Auburn National Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Community West Bancshares and Auburn National Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 26.29% 13.74% 1.22% Auburn National Bancorporation 26.61% 7.66% 0.78%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community West Bancshares pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Auburn National Bancorporation pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Auburn National Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats Auburn National Bancorporation on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares (Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

About Auburn National Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment. The Commercial and Industrial segment includes loans to finance business operations, equipment purchases, or other needs for small and medium-sized commercial customers. The Construction and Land Development segment is comprised of both loans and credit lines for the purpose of purchasing, carrying and developing land into commercial developments or residential subdivisions. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides loans disaggregated into three classes: owner occupied, multi-family and other. The Residential Real Estate segment is involved in consumer mortgage and investment property. The Consumer Installment segment encompasses loans to individuals both secured by personal property and unsecured. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Auburn, AL.

