Comparing Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) & Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nexgel and Motus GI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexgel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nexgel presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.28%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 389.90%. Given Motus GI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Nexgel.

Profitability

This table compares Nexgel and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexgel N/A N/A N/A Motus GI -5,675.00% -78.81% -43.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexgel and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexgel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motus GI $100,000.00 160.97 -$19.26 million ($0.57) -0.58

Nexgel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motus GI.

Summary

Motus GI beats Nexgel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexgel (Get Rating)

NexGel Inc. is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc. is based in Langhorne, Pa.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

