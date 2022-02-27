CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock Holdings Increased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

CONMED stock opened at $148.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.24. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

