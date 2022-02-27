Contrasting Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) and Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Nephros, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 5 6 0 2.55 Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus price target of $46.22, indicating a potential upside of 406.27%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 171.66%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Nephros.

Risk and Volatility

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.85% 6.73% 2.66% Nephros -37.14% -24.12% -20.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Nephros’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $44.39 billion 0.46 $1.95 billion $0.97 9.41 Nephros $8.56 million 5.43 -$4.77 million ($0.38) -11.95

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Nephros. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Nephros on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment consists of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

