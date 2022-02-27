Contrasting Hut 8 Mining (HUT) & Its Rivals

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT – Get Rating) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 13.67 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $981.87 million $2.90 million -11.36

Hut 8 Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hut 8 Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 711 3294 5076 96 2.50

Hut 8 Mining currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 231.01%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 49.30%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.64% -1,517.47% -9.36%

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.