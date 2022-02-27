CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Citigroup

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $933,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,270,000 after purchasing an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.