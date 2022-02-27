CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSGP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

