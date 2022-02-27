Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.10.

COUP stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.59. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $355.71.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $996,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

