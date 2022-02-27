CPChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $639,333.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00233237 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003707 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00024170 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

