Craig Hallum Increases BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Price Target to $115.00

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BXC. Benchmark raised their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE BXC opened at $87.35 on Thursday. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $849.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.92.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $3.65. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 324.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BlueLinx by 75.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlueLinx by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

