Credit Suisse AG Has $494,000 Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Amundi acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at about $1,647,000. State Street Corp raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $929.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.20. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.27). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile (Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.