Credit Suisse AG Has $520,000 Position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Orthofix Medical worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The company has a market cap of $653.56 million, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Orthofix Medical (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.