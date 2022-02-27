Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

CAJ opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

