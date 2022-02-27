Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in News were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after acquiring an additional 63,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of News by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in News by 67.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in News by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in News by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

