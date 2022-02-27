Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $13.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of RKT opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

