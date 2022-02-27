Credit Suisse Group Lowers Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $13.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.
Shares of RKT opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $43.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,505,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after buying an additional 988,019 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 129,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Companies (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
