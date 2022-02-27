Credit Suisse Group Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Target Price to GBX 1,530

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,590 ($21.62) to GBX 1,530 ($20.81) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,093.40.

HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

