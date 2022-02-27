CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $54.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

Get CRH alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. CRH has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,546,000 after buying an additional 161,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRH (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRH (CRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.