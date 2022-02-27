Critical Comparison: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hippo and Unico American’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A Unico American $32.56 million 0.52 -$21.49 million ($3.61) -0.89

Hippo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unico American.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Unico American shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A N/A N/A Unico American -53.64% -53.44% -14.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hippo and Unico American, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 179.19%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Unico American.

Summary

Hippo beats Unico American on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hippo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Unico American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

