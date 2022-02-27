Critical Comparison: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repay and Global Payments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $155.04 million 10.19 -$105.60 million ($0.56) -31.16 Global Payments $8.52 billion 4.55 $965.46 million $3.28 41.95

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Repay and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 5 0 2.83 Global Payments 0 3 22 0 2.88

Repay presently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.09%. Global Payments has a consensus target price of $192.13, suggesting a potential upside of 39.64%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Repay is more favorable than Global Payments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Repay and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -21.93% 6.02% 3.19% Global Payments 11.33% 8.51% 5.00%

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Payments beats Repay on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repay (Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

