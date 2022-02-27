Critical Comparison: Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO) vs. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Ziegler Companies (OTCMKTS:ZGCO – Get Rating) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ziegler Companies alerts:

18.9% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Ziegler Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ziegler Companies and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 10.80% 3.25% 0.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ziegler Companies and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ziegler Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Interactive Brokers Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $102.20, suggesting a potential upside of 49.11%. Given Interactive Brokers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Interactive Brokers Group is more favorable than Ziegler Companies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ziegler Companies and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ziegler Companies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.94 billion 9.75 $308.00 million $3.26 21.02

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ziegler Companies.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Ziegler Companies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ziegler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ziegler Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services for the healthcare, senior living, religion, and education sectors. It operates through the following segments: Institutional, Wealth Management, and Corporate. The Institutional segment consists of investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, fixed income institutional sales and trading, private placement, and financial services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial products and financial planning services through its retail branch distribution network. The Corporate segment includes company’s proprietary investing and financing activities. The company was founded by Ben Ziegler in 1902 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers. The company was founded by Thomas Pechy Peterffy in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Ziegler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziegler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.