Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72. The stock has a market cap of $890.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

