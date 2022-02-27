Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Head-To-Head Analysis

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) and Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cousins Properties has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crown Castle International and Cousins Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $6.34 billion 11.42 $1.10 billion $2.67 62.76 Cousins Properties $755.07 million 7.67 $278.59 million $1.87 20.82

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Cousins Properties. Cousins Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and Cousins Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 18.28% 13.46% 2.97% Cousins Properties 36.90% 6.18% 3.93%

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Cousins Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Crown Castle International pays out 220.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cousins Properties pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Cousins Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Crown Castle International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Crown Castle International and Cousins Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 1 4 8 0 2.54 Cousins Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus target price of $201.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.94%. Cousins Properties has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Cousins Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Cousins Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Cousins Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats Cousins Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States. The Fiber segment covers access, including space or capacity of fiber primarily supporting small cell networks and fiber solutions. The company was founded by Ted B. Miller Jr. and Edward C. Hutcheson Jr. in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Cousins Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

