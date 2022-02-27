Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.31 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a negative net margin of 123.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

Cryoport stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $86.30.

Get Cryoport alerts:

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $175,642,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cryoport by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after buying an additional 94,076 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cryoport by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cryoport by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cryoport by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,226 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Cryoport (Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.