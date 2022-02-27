CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Tops $324,781.70

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $324,781.70 and $36,974.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00046024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.86 or 0.06906159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,913.91 or 1.00558068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003098 BTC.

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,226,950 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

