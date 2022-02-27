CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of CTO opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTO. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

