CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.06 earnings per share. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.150 EPS.

Shares of CTO opened at $62.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTO. TheStreet raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.