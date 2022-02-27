Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.55 Million Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,837 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RadNet worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 14.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 56.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RadNet during the third quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $38.84.

RDNT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,700. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

