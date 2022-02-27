Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of HeadHunter Group worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NASDAQ:HHR opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $761.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

