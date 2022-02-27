Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 280.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $1,540,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,257,000 after buying an additional 108,553 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIMC stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.31. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

