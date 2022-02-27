Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.65. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

