Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) will post $42.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.70 million. Cytokinetics posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $25.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $69.42 million, with estimates ranging from $23.69 million to $138.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 193.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter valued at about $86,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

