DA Davidson Upgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to “Buy”

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $72.88 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

