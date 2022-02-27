DA Davidson Upgrades Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to “Buy”

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.
Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $72.88 on Friday. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,492,000.
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
