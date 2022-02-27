DA Davidson Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $13.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.09 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $219.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.93 and its 200 day moving average is $228.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

