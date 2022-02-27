Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €65.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

EPA:BN opened at €56.02 ($63.66) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €57.42. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

