Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,550,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,181,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $200.67 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $148.43 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

