Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 336 Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.25. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

