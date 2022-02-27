Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $68,000 in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.