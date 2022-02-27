Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 192,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 59,644 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter worth $713,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $21,214,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $714,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.