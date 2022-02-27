Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 250 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in RingCentral by 1,677.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after buying an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,274,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in RingCentral by 672.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 93,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,150,000 after buying an additional 81,344 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,018,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.99 and a 200 day moving average of $210.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.49 and a 52 week high of $390.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

