Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 928 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.06.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.87 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

